SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new turbine bridge ramp carrying I-95 southbound traffic to I-16 eastbound is scheduled to open overnight Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The first ramp opened back in March.

The “partial turbine” configuration ramp — a first of its kind in Georgia — replaces the existing cloverleaf loop ramp, promising smoother, more direct connections through the interchange.

Drivers will now use Exit 99, located before the I-16/I-95 interchange, using either the outermost “Exit Only” lane or the right I-95 southbound option lane, GDOT explained. The ramp later splits to where drivers can continue onto I-16 westbound (right) or eastbound (left).

“We’re excited about the opening of this second turbine bridge ramp, another milestone in the delivery of this overall project,” said Ron Nelson, Georgia DOT project manager for the 16@95 Interchange Improvements. “With the first turbine bridge ramp and the I-95 northbound bridge, we’ve made significant progress toward completing the interchange thus far in 2023.”

Nelson said GDOT looks forward to completing the remaining bridges and the widening of I-16.

For more information on the 16@95 Improvement Projects, visit here.