SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close multiple interstate lanes this week to continue working on the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange.

Officials say the lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.

Starting Monday, Oct. 24 until Saturday, Oct. 29, there will be intermittent right and left lane closures at several locations at various parts of the day and night.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., closures at I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange to the I-16/I-95 Interchange

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closures at I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange to I-16/I-516 Interchange

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m, I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be double lane closures at I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100), I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

GDOT officials say exact times may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.

To get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Additional information is available here.