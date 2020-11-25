GDOT suspends lane closures for holiday travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

Starting today–Officials say this year won’t be ‘as busy’ as others, but they still expect millions of Americans to go out of town for Thanksgiving.

The Georgia Department of Transportation suspended construction lane closures on busy interstate highways and state routes at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday to alleviate congestion on the roadways.

GDOT State Construction Engineer, John D. Hancock is urging safety for those who plan to travel: “Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to covid-19, unfortunately fatalities on our roadways have been up.”

He said drivers need to watch their speed, stay off their phones, buckle-up, and be alert if they plan to drive. The state said they will implement similar lane closure restrictions for Christmas and New yYear’s. Construction suspensions will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30th.

Millions of people are sticking to holiday travel plans, despite the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance. The agency recommends famalies and friends celebrate virtually or only with family in their household. At least 16 states have travel restrictions in place right now. Click HERE to learn more.