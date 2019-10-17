GDOT: Savannah I-516 overnight ramp closures required for restriping

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announcing plans that will affect Savannah drivers Sunday and Monday.

If weather permits, I-516 West Exit 5 ramp closures will be installed nightly on October 20 and 21 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow Georgia DOT crews to restripe the ramps.

According to GDOT, refreshed striping is brighter and easier to see, especially at night and in inclement weather, which can help motorists stay on the roadway and in the proper lane.

The work is being done at night to minimize traffic interruptions.

The detour route will be signed as follows:

I-516 westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 6/Gwinnett Street, turn left on Gwinnett Street, then left onto I-516 East on ramp, take Exit 5 to access I-16.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays and exercise caution while driving in these areas. On-site message boards indicating date and times will be present in advance of these closures.

