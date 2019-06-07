GDOT reveals plans to improve I-16, asks for public’s feedback

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is asking the public to review its I-16 and I-95 improvement plans.

The plan is to add an additional lane on eastbound and westbound I-16. Those extra lanes will be built between I-516 and I-95. There are additional plans to change the I-95 and I-16 interchange into a “turbine style interchange”.

GDOT says the changes could reduce delays on I-16 by more than 30% by 2030. The state said construction will hopefully start this year, but the project likely won’t be complete until 2022.

More information on the improvement plans can be found here. Citizens can also submit feedback directly here.

