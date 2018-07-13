GDOT officials update summer '18 Coastal Empire projects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Surely you've noticed some orange barrels and construction equipment on your daily commute up and down the coastal Georgia highways.

There's no doubt a lot of road work is happening around town right now.

Brad Saxon, a District Engineer with GDOT, dropped by WSAV on Friday for an update on all of the state's road projects that impact you and your drive.

Saxon talks about the tree removal project on I-16, work at 204 and King George Boulevard and other projects coming your way.

For more about all the road projects happening now, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects