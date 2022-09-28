SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that all projects requiring lane closures along I-16, I-75, and I-95 south of Atlanta will be halted starting today to help ease potential congestion along evacuation routes due to Hurricane Ian.

Also beginning today Georgia Express lanes will be accepting Florida Sun Pass and NC Quick Pass in preparation for Hurricane Ian evacuation travelers.

GDOT advises to use caution while driving and use @511Georgia for the latest traffic updates.