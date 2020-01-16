GDOT enhancing safety for pedestrians on Bay Street

SAVANNAH Ga., (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation introduces HAWK Beacon signals to parts of downtown.

Hawk is short for High-intensity Activated Cross Walk and is used to help pedestrians safely cross roadways while minimizing traffic delays. They are generally placed mid-block in highly populated areas.

The devices are located between Tuten Ave. and Kenilworth St., East of Fell St. and between Kirkland St. and Ferrill St. This safety enhancement project is a part of the W. Bay Street widening project in Savannah.

Executive Director of Bike Walk Savannah, Caila Brown, says that the new signals are a great addition to the city and could potentially be life-saving.

“This is going to be extremely important along Bay Street which we know is one of our most dangerous corridors in Savannah for people who are walking, she explains.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists that roadway safety should be everyone’s priority. Both walkers and drivers should make sure to SEE and BE SEEN.