GDC investigating ‘disturbance’ at Ware State Prison that left staff, inmates with minor injuries

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating a “disturbance caused by inmates” at Ware State Prison in Waycross.

The “disturbance” happened at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers deployed “non-lethal ammunition,” and the incident was brought under control. The facility was on lock down at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Two staff members and three inmates received minor, non-life threatening injuries during the incident, according to GDC.

A golf cart was set on fire and several windows were broken, but there was no major damage to prison property.

GDC says at no time was there any risk to the public’s safety. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.