GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) asks the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

GCPD says Ashawna Morris was last seen at the Burger King on Highway 21 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ashawna has long braids and was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a Burger King t-shirt, black crocs, and possibly had on glasses.

GCPD asks anyone who may have seen Ashawna or know her whereabouts, to call 911 or contact the Garden City Police Department immediately.