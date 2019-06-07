GBI says inmate at Chatham County Jail died by suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have released the cause of death for an inmate at the Chatham County Jail.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), preliminary autopsy results show Michael McLemore, 26, died of suicide by hanging on Friday, June 7.

The U.S. Marshals Office confirmed McLemore was in their custody, being held at the jail.

Officials say he was booked on May 28 after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office for possession of child pornography.

According to the Marshal’s Office, McLemore was hospitalized earlier in the week after a suicide attempt.

The GBI was called in to assist with the investigation.