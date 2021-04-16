GBI releases details in SPD in-custody death investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released new details in their investigation into an in-custody death at Savannah police headquarters.

The GBI was requested by the Savannah Police Department (SPD) to investigate the death of William Harvey, 60.

According to SPD, Harvey took his own life with “an object in his possession” while he was alone inside an interview room on April 3.

Authorities say he was being questioned in an aggravated assault investigation.

According to the GBI, officers stepped out of the interview room and returned to find Harvey unconscious with injuries to his neck caused by a pair of his shoelaces.

The GBI says officers attempted life saving measures, but Harvey died as a result of his injuries.

The agency’s investigation remains active and ongoing. Meanwhile, SPD has launched an internal investigation surrounding Harvey’s death.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, representing Harvey’s family, tells News 3 he’s formally requesting a meeting with the GBI.

“This family needs to meet with someone and receive an update or a virtual update,” the Davis Bozeman Law partner said. “But they need to be able to see the faces of these family members of this mother who is broken-hearted the loss of her son, her only son.”

Davis believes there is video footage from inside the interview room that could shed light on the incident.