GBI is investigating a fatal fire at a home in Screven County

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:10 PM EDT

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - This morning a home in Screven County went up in flames. Tonight, one person is dead. 

First responders arrived on the scene in the White Hill Community around 8 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the home was already destroyed.

Crews said they found a body inside the home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the case. As of now they have not identified the victim or released any information on the cause of the fire. 

