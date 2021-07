(Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah police confirm an officer involved shooting Saturday night in the area of Waters Avenue and Bolton Street. An SPD spokesperson says it happened at around 9:30 p.m., but are releasing few details.

Police do confirm that the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

The GBI has been called in to investigate the shooting. We’ll bring you more updates as they come in.