EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in Evans County Wednesday night.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said a suspect shot someone on Ruffins Road. The suspect fled the scene and fired more shots at another victim.

The suspect then shot at deputies after they engaged him. Deputies returned fire at the suspect. ECSO says it requested the GBI to conduct an investigation and would not comment further. There is no word on the condition of the suspect, shooting victims or any deputies involved.

The GBI itself has not released any details on the shooting but said it will publish a press release soon. News 3 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

The agency is also responding to another officer-involved shooting in Bibbs County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.