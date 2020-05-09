GBI investigating after Evans County deputy fatally shoots man charging him with rock

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Evans County.

The GBI says it was requested to investigate on Saturday by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information shows that at approximately 12:53 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the area of SR-169 and Archie Mitchell Road in Claxton in reference to a male who was on foot in the middle of the road.

When the deputy arrived, he located 47-year-old Yassin Mohamad. The GBI said Saturday that the Sheriff’s Office had several encounters with Mohamed over the previous 12 hours. When the deputy tried to make contact with Mohamed, he fled and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Mohamed picked up several rocks and threw them at the deputy, hitting him once.

Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock, at which point the deputy discharged his firearm, shooting Mohamed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

The deputy was not seriously injured during the incident.

The GBI says the agency will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting, and then the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.