GBI arrest suspect in gang related homicide

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities apprehended Mickey Lewis Byrd, Jr., 27, of Claxton, GA, in Statesboro Thursday. Byrd is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Byrd’s arrest is linked to a murder investigation in Evans County. Officials say on November 3rd Steven Craig Moore, 22, was shot and killed at The Gladiator Club in Claxton. Police say Moore and Bryd had an argument over a gang related dispute at the night club which led to the shooting. Police say the two men were purported members of the Gangster Disciples gang.

An autopsy says Moore died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.

