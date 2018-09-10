Gas prices down since Labor Day, will Hurricane Florence have any impact? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: NASA [ + - ] Video

Gas prices are down a bit from Labor Day after the peak travel season.

"For Savannah, your current average for the day is $2.70 a gallon, " says Megan Cooper, from AAA Auto Club Group. "That's down about a cent from yesterday and down about 3 cents from a month ago."

We found a range of gas prices all over Savannah Monday - some as high as $2.84 per gallon and as low as $2.57.

Alan Spruill from Miami was buying gas here and said he "travels a lot in the summer months and it's usually more expensive than it is in the fall."

AAA says one reason prices do drop after Labor Day is that a bit is that refineries stop making summer-blend gasoline and switch to winter blend.

"The winter blend is a little bit less expensive to produce so we see those cuts in the gas prices that you see at the pump," said Cooper.

Despite the somewhat lower prices, Phyllis Pridgen told me "Gas prices are terrible, somebody should do something about it."

Pridgen says it still costs her at least $10 to fill up her tank and she sometimes needs to fill up three times a week. She doesn't want to pay any more.

We asked if Hurricane Florence may have an impact. Cooper said no refineries are likely to be affected.

"When you take into consideration power outages, storm surges and flooding that could occur - that tends to send those gas prices locally a little bit higher and that's because you have that threat of disruption," said Cooper.

Overall, AAA says the normal gas forecast say prices should decline even more this month

