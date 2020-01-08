Gas leak leads to evacuations and road closures on Wilmington Island

Chatham County, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department advises they are evacuating residents and closing streets on Wilmington Island due to a gas leak.

Officials say the leak affects the 900 block of Boxwood Drive. All homes on the block have been evacuated, and the block is closed to traffic. About a dozen homes are impacted.

Police say the gas company is on the scene and working to fix the leak. Chatham County Police Department will alert the public once the leak is fixed and when it is safe for people to return to their homes.

