Gas leak leads to evacuation of Formey Early Learning Center and SCCPSS Student Affairs Office

SAVANNAH. Ga, (WSAV) – According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) officials, a vehicle struck a gas line outside of the Henderson E. Formey Early Learning Center Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. near the loading dock at the rear of the building.

There were no injuries in the incident.

All school staff and staff of the Student Services Center will be working remotely or at alternate sites Wednesday.

All appointments at the building with the Student Services Center have been canceled for the day.

Students of staff who attend the Learning Support Center located at Formey ELC will meet at an alternate location Wednesday.

The line is expected to be repaired later Wednesday morning.