City manager for Garden City announces plans to retire

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City’s city manager, Ron Feldner announced his plans to retire during the regular city council meeting Monday.

Feldner plans to retire effectively from the city on August 28.

Feldner offered to assist the city with its search and transition for the next city manager.

Feldner became acting city manager in 2013 when previous city manager Brian Johnson resigned. The city named Feldner the permanent city manager in 2015.

Feldner began working for the city in 2010 as deputy city manager under Johnson.

During Monday’s announcement Feldner thanked the city council and the city for the opportunity to serve the community for over 11 years and that he wished Garden City well in the future.