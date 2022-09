GARDEN, CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A historic day in Garden City. For the first time, a Black mayor is in charge of city government.

Bruce Campbell took the oath of office before family, friends and supporters Thursday.

Campbell takes over for former mayor Don Bethune who stepped down for personal reasons. Campbell was serving as mayor pro team.

He began his term as the city council starts budget talks. The 68-year-old Garden City native said residential growth is one of his top priorities.