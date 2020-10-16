Garden City Police unveils new online reporting system

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) announced they have put into place a new online reporting system. 

Officials say the system gives the public the ability to file a report online for incidents ranging from:

  • Custody Order Violations
  • Harassing Calls
  • Hit & Run Reports
  • Minor Vehicle Accidents
  • Identity Theft
  • Lost Property
  • Theft
  • Traffic Complaint
  • Vehicle Burg – Theft from Vehicle
  • Vandalism – Vehicle Tampering

The GCPD was able to provide the service due to a Department of Justice Burn Grant awarded to the department.

You can find the online reporting system at www.gardencity-ga.gov. Look under City Government, click on Police, then click Make Police Report Online and follow the directions.

Click here to go directly to the online reporting system

