Garden City Police unveils new online reporting system

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) announced they have put into place a new online reporting system.
Officials say the system gives the public the ability to file a report online for incidents ranging from:
- Custody Order Violations
- Harassing Calls
- Hit & Run Reports
- Minor Vehicle Accidents
- Identity Theft
- Lost Property
- Theft
- Traffic Complaint
- Vehicle Burg – Theft from Vehicle
- Vandalism – Vehicle Tampering
The GCPD was able to provide the service due to a Department of Justice Burn Grant awarded to the department.
You can find the online reporting system at www.gardencity-ga.gov. Look under City Government, click on Police, then click Make Police Report Online and follow the directions.
Click here to go directly to the online reporting system