Garden City Police unveils new online reporting system

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) announced they have put into place a new online reporting system.

Officials say the system gives the public the ability to file a report online for incidents ranging from:

Custody Order Violations

Harassing Calls

Hit & Run Reports

Minor Vehicle Accidents

Identity Theft

Lost Property

Theft

Traffic Complaint

Vehicle Burg – Theft from Vehicle

Vandalism – Vehicle Tampering

The GCPD was able to provide the service due to a Department of Justice Burn Grant awarded to the department.

You can find the online reporting system at www.gardencity-ga.gov. Look under City Government, click on Police, then click Make Police Report Online and follow the directions.

Click here to go directly to the online reporting system