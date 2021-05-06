Garden City Police seek woman wanted for questioning in homicide

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) asks the public for help locating a woman wanted for questioning regarding a recent homicide.

GCPD say they are looking for Kimberly Westbrook, 54.

Police say Westbrook is wanted for questioning in reference to a April 26th murder of Eric Eloi, 62.

GCPD say Eloi, of Lawrenceville, was found deceased at 5450 Augusta Road, Garden City with suspicious injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the death a homicide.

Wesybrook is 5’5” in height and 200 pounds. She was last seen in the area of the Econo Lodge, located at 4200 Augusta Road on May 4th.

GCPD asks anyone with information concerning her whereabouts or information about this investigation to call 9-1-1 or Detective Sgt. Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department at 912-656-2715.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.