GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) asks for help looking for a missing juvenile.

GCPD says Christian Isaac Fuentes, 15, was last seen at his residence in Garden City (Shady Lane) Monday night at 10pm.

Christian has brown eyes, and black hair. He is about 5’08” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

GCPD asks anyone that sees Christian or with information to call 911.