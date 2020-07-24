Garden City Police investigate deadly shooting

Garden City, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department announced a homicide investigation after the discovery of a deceased shooting victim early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting incident at 1:30 a.m. on Oak Street near 4th Street.
At the scene, officers discovered a deceased gunshot victim.
Police identified the victim as Ronald Singleton, 30, of Garden City.
Officials ask that anyone with information concerning this homicide investigation to call Detective Cpl. Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department at 912-656-2715 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.