Garden City Police ask public for help locating runaway 15-year-old

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department asks the public for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Police say Jayda Mitchell, 15, was last seen Sunday near Highway 80 in Garden City around 3:30 p.m.

Jayda is a Black female who stands 5’02” and weighs around 180 pounds.

(A picture of Jayda was not available at the time of this report.)

Police say Jayda was wearing black shorts, an unknown colored shirt, black shoes and carrying a neon Pink duffle bag.

Garden City Police ask if anyone sees Jayda or knows her whereabouts to call 911.