GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile.

Gavin Reed,14, was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 leaving his residence on Oak Street in Garden City at 4:30 p.m.

Reed is a black male who is 5’7″ and weighs roughly 120 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark jacket.

Police say if you have seen Gavin, please call the Garden City Police Department or 911.