GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department asks the public for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Danniya Gadson

Police say Danniya Gadson was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday at 5450 Augusta Rd.

Danniya stands 5’4” and weighs 120lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing white shoes, black pants, black shirt, blue Jean jacket, and a red book bag.

Police ask anyone who sees Danniya or knows of her whereabouts to contact Garden City Police or 911.