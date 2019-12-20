Garden City Police ask for help locating missing teen

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Garden City Police ask the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police say Jaquawn Singleton is a missing runaway 14-year old.

Jaquawn stands 6’00 tall and weighs 165lbs.

Jaquawn has short black hair with a fade. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, khakis pants, a blue and black jacket with white stripes and black air Force ones.

Jaquawn was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of 4th Street and Highway 80 in Garden City.

If you see Jaquawn or know where he is, please contact Garden City Police at (912)-966-7770.

