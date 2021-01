BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - It is the news thousands of people in the Lowcountry expecting to get their vaccine in the coming weeks didn't want to hear: their appointment in Beaufort County has been canceled.

"We don't know what we will get next week and the state has let us know that we will not be able to understand each week to week how many first doses we will be getting and that's why we will adjust what we are doing," explained Beaufort Memorial Hospital President and CEO Russell Baxley.