Garden City Police arrest shooting suspect accused of killing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) says a shooting suspect accused of killing a teenager on December 6 has turned himself into custody Friday.

GCPD says Jamary Isaiah Brown, 17, faces charges including murder.

Police say the charges stem from the shooting death of Amarian Robinson, 16, of Savannah.

GCPD says Robinson was located by police responding to a shooting incident at 4309 Augusta Road in Garden City on December 6.

Robinson was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Robinson was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Brown remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate.