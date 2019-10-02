Pedestrian killed in collision with train in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department and other agencies are investigating a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian.

The accident happened Wednesday morning near the Big Hill Road and CSX/Amtrak crossing near Bazemore Park.

The train is currently stopped across the intersection while the accident is being investigated. Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard said the closure may last until about 1 p.m.

Garden City Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

“Especially Dean Forest near Highway 21. We know that that’s very close to the port,” Ballard said. “So we ask that they detour and come in from 21 to 95 or Robert B Miller or 21 from the south end of Highway 80. But they’re not going to be able to cross Dean Forest Road trying to get to the port from the Highway 80 side.”

Officials are also assisting residents on Big Hill Road regarding access back to Highway 21.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated on-air and online.