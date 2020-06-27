Garden City man charged with simple battery after spitting in man’s face

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Shocking video shows a Garden City man spitting in another man’s face.

According to a police report, it all happened Monday after the victim turned his car around in the man’s driveway.

Cell phone video captured by driver Aundrey Stewart shows the moment Dmitri Bogatyrev spit in his face. Stewart spoke with News 3 Friday outside of Garden City City Hall where a group of people showed up to demand justice.

“It’s upsetting, it’s very upsetting,” Stewart said.

The reports released by Garden City Police say Stewart was making a u-turn in Bogatyrev’s driveway. He then began to argue with Stewart as he was still in his car that’s when the unimaginable happened.

“I don’t have a problem with anyone. I’m respectful and as long as you respect me I’ll give you respect,” Stewart said.

The video goes on to show the two men confronting each other. You can hear Bogatyrev say he’s going to grab his gun. Police arrested and charged Bogatyrev with simple battery. He was released the same day. Due to COVID-19 he was not transported to the Chatham County Detention Center but will go to court in August. Aundrey’s mom and sister said they’re disturbed.

“I could have been burying my son not standing here but burying my son looking over him if he would have went in there and got that gun,” Aundrey’s mom, Jeanette Cowan said.

“You put your saliva on somebody that is one of the most disgusting things that you could do to anybody,” Aundrey’s sister, Tiffany Cowan said.

During a time of racial tension Aundrey now wrestles with the thought that this could happen to anyone.

“Everything that’s going on in this world today with racism it hurts,” Jeanette told News 3.

“It’s damage mentally. I barely sleep. I have two daughters and I have to be strong for them,” Stewart said.

But while Garden City Police continue to investigate Stewart and his family say they only want one thing and that’s justice.

The family tells News 3 that they had an appointment scheduled Friday at 3 p.m. with a Garden City investigator. Stewart showed up Friday to speak with someone but no one was there. The Garden City Police Department sent a statement saying that statement is not accurate.

“The GCPD investigator had reached out to the victim on 6/23/2020, in an effort to gather additional information as it relates to this situation. An appointment was made to meet with the investigator on 6/25/2020, but the victim was not able to keep the appointment. Regrettably, statements have been made, which accuses our Department of failing to meet with the victim for a scheduled appointment at 3:00 PM today.” Garden City Police Department

In the release, the Department says this incident is important to the team and they are ready to help the victim. You can read the full statement below.