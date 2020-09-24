Garden City leaders, residents speak out after deadly shooting

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt Tuesday night. The GBI says two groups of people were involved in an altercation. No arrests in the case have been made yet.

City leaders and residents who live in the area say this situation didn’t have to escalate the way it did. Community members, friends, and family are now grieving the loss of yet another person who has lost their life to gun violence.

“I’m saddened by it. We’ve been going through this for a long time,” Councilwoman for District 3, Natalyn Morris said.

Five people have been killed in the city so far this year. News 3 saw tearful friends of the victim lay flowers near the scene of the shooting Tuesday afternoon. The community of Rosognill Hill met at the site of the shooting to send their condolences.

“It just hurts to see my neighborhood looking like this,” Garden City resident, Melvin Pinckney said.

“It’s time for a change,” Garden City resident, Willie Palmer said.

Melvin Pinckney has lived in the neighborhood for 80 years and Willie Palmer for 40 years. They say the shootings have never been this bad. These Garden City natives say they don’t live fearful of being caught in the crossfire because it’s their community they call home.

“In my mind, things don’t happen unless there’s a reason for it and I know I’m not involved in nothing so it doesn’t phase me,” Palmer said.

“They’re going to take the neighborhood over? Not this one. They can go somewhere else,” Pinckney said.

Residents say they’ll stand behind city leaders to help rebuild the community. Leaders are preparing to present a protect and serve initiative to the city council to help stop the violence.

“This will bring more surveillance in our community with cameras that can be installed. We have identified strategic locations across intersections in the community,” Garden City Homestead Association President, Gary Monroe said.

Council members say they want to bring closure so people can feel comfortable visiting Garden City again.

“To say enough is enough and to get the call that we had two shootings in one night last night it just saddens my heart,” Morris said.

“You never want to hear about gun violence and essentially ultimately death,” District 4 Councilman Ricky Lassiter said.

That’s why these two council members are calling for the community to report anything they see.

“I’d rather you make an error in a judgment call versus someone losing their life,” Morris said.

Community leaders say the protect and serve initiative would also look into organizing a neighborhood crime watch to help increase patrols with the police department.

A community meeting is set for Monday at the Garden City Recreation Center starting at 6:30 p.m.