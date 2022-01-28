Garden City Homestead Association to distribute 300 bags of produce

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Homestead Association is distributing 300 bags of vegetables from its community garden’s first harvest of the year this weekend.

Produce will be given away at the garden located at 4115 2nd St. in Garden City at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The distribution is open to the public.

In addition to produce, free blood pressure screenings and educational nutritional programs will be available.

Local businesses such as Center Parc Credit Union and Food Lion in Garden City made donations to the produce giveaway.

“Families who have been concerned about getting food on their tables in the past year have been reaching out to local organizations for help,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “These community gardens help feed our neighbors.”

Volunteers are still needed to set up the event. To volunteer, call 904-442-3166 or email lenardharris16@gmail.com