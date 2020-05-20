Garden City food giveaway, COVID-19 testing event set for Friday

A man wearing a mask loads a box of food into the back of an SUV in Savannah, Ga., as jobless workers lined up in their cars at a drive-thru food bank on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Savannah business leaders and a local charity arranged the drive-thru food bank to help hospitality industry workers left jobless as the coronavirus has virtually shut down Savannah’s $3 billion tourism economy. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will hold a food giveaway and COVID-19 testing event in Garden City on Friday.

The event will be held at Redeem Fellowship Christian International Church (206 Oak Street) in “The Rossignol Hill” church parking lot.

The free food giveaway is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will last until supplies runs out. The COVID-19 testing, done by J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare, is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will go on as long as needed.

Walk-ups are welcome, but all attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles. Boxes of food will be places in vehicle trunks.