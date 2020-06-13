Garden City council members hold Black Lives Matter rally

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City council members organized a Black Lives Matter rally to bring awareness to the issues going on in the city. A few dozen people were there voicing their concerns to city leaders about police brutality and systemic racism.

The death of George Floyd and many other black lives is sparking these rallies across the Coastal Empire and country. City leaders in Garden City and activists spoke out about the systemic racism and police brutality that is happening in their own communities.

Council members News 3 spoke with say they’re trying to change the way things have been done in the city for nearly 50 years. Councilman Ricky Lassiter, Jr. says he wants to bring people together within the community something he says isn’t happening right now.

“We just felt that there was a need for Garden City to speak out,” Lassiter said.

City leaders are urging all young people to speak up and use their voices now that they have multiple platforms to do it on.

“The young people we need to mold them to pick up this. I should not be at the age that I am fighting like now in 2020 as they did in 1964,” Garden City Councilwoman, Natalyn Morris said.

Savannah resident Sandra Crew was at the rally and says while there is still going to be race issues in every part of the country she wants to make sure younger people of color aren’t targeted and made victims of police brutality.

“When parents have to have an interview with their kids telling them when you get stopped by police don’t move, put your hands on the steering wheel, it’s not right. The police stop me and they don’t do that. To me, it’s not right,” Crew said.

Council members say this movement may be about black lives but they also say it’s about bringing everyone together.