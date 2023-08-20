GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV)- Garden City leaders were able to shovel their way to new beginnings during the groundbreaking for a new recreational complex Friday morning.

The $17 million project is set to open in the next 12 to 18 months. City Manager Scott Robider tells News 3 this is the largest recreational development the city has seen in decades.

“We are very excited about this,” Robider said. “We haven’t had any new recreation for a long time, and we are hoping to attract more people to Garden City.”

With growth coming their way, city leaders are also thinking ahead with these projects.

“With the influx of additional population because of Hyundai and our proximity to the port, it will bring in new families and we need recreation to be able to serve them,” Robider explained.

We had a chance to catch up with Bruce Campbell, the mayor of Garden City, and asked what he is looking forward to once the recreation complex opens.

“Playing that pickleball,” Mayor Campbell said in response. “You know, I’ve never played this before. I’m a tennis player, I’m a golf player. But I’ve never played pickleball.”

The center is going to be a 32,000-square-foot campus centered around Rossignol Hill.

With 2 court gymnasiums, pickleball courts, and much more, Mayor Campbell said there has been positive feedback from people that live in the area.

“They say it’s a dream come true because a lot of promise has been made and now they get a chance to really see,” Mayor Campbell said. “Nothing happens coincidentally. This was a time it was meant to happen.”