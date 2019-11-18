SPD identifies garbage truck driver arrested in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A garbage truck driver is behind bars Sunday after hitting several vehicles and jumping from the moving truck, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police say Christian Frazier has been arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage to property, failure to report accident, reckless driving and failure to carry license.

Christian Frazier

News 3 is told Frazier works for a private company and not for the City of Savannah. A public information officer could not confirm which company owns the truck.

SPD says it started late Sunday night when Frazier hit several vehicles and a fence on East 35th Street.

The driver then turned onto Live Oak Street where he jumped from the truck while it was moving. The truck slammed into a parked car.

Officers searched the area and arrested Frazier.

Police closed off parts of 35th and Live Oak streets Sunday night to investigate the cause of the accident. At this time, SPD does not know what caused the accident.