GALLERY: Celebrating 'All American Pet Photo Day' 2018
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Whether you have a cat, dog, bird or hamster - pets hold a special place in many of our hearts.
To celebrate (and show off) the adorable animals in our lives, "All American Photo Day" comes around once a year.
News 3 asked you to share some of your photos with us on Facebook and Twitter, and you did not disappoint.
Take a look at some of the submissions:
If you don't have a pet of your own, don't worry! Tomorrow, News 3 is kicking off our Clear the Shelters campaign with Yappy Hour.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at Peacock Subaru (111 Drivers Way) you can drop off pet supplies and maybe even take home a pet of your own from the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission!
