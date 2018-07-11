Local News

GALLERY: Celebrating 'All American Pet Photo Day' 2018

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2018 07:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2018 07:42 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Whether you have a cat, dog, bird or hamster - pets hold a special place in many of our hearts.

To celebrate (and show off) the adorable animals in our lives, "All American Photo Day" comes around once a year.

News 3 asked you to share some of your photos with us on Facebook and Twitter, and you did not disappoint.

Take a look at some of the submissions:

If you don't have a pet of your own, don't worry! Tomorrow, News 3 is kicking off our Clear the Shelters campaign with Yappy Hour.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Peacock Subaru (111 Drivers Way) you can drop off pet supplies and maybe even take home a pet of your own from the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission!

More details available here.

