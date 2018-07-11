GALLERY: Celebrating 'All American Pet Photo Day' 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WSAV Darius Johnson's pup Ace is all smiles for "All American Pet Photo Day!"

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Whether you have a cat, dog, bird or hamster - pets hold a special place in many of our hearts.

To celebrate (and show off) the adorable animals in our lives, "All American Photo Day" comes around once a year.

News 3 asked you to share some of your photos with us on Facebook and Twitter, and you did not disappoint.

Take a look at some of the submissions:

GALLERY: All American Pet Photo Day 2018 Shannon E.Y.'s pup Cooper! Shannon B's "goofy baby" Buddy Tiffany WB's cat Roscoe! Elliot! (photo: Stephanie B) Georgia & Gracie (photo: Kerstin R) Cat nap (photo: Tiffany R) WSAV Producer Melody Hopkins & George! Queen & Precious (photo: Joan MD) Andrew's pup Willa! WSAV's Darius Johnson & Ace! Ally S's horse Diesel Emily A's dog Bane Bandit & Buster snoozing (photo: Amanda G) Delilah! (photo: Kendra C) All smiles! (photo: Stephanie W) Kerry P's dog Pickles looking summer ready! The Davidson family cat! Kimberly B's cat cheering on... the Dawgs? Fluffy & Daisy taking a stroll (photo: Amy H.M.) Laura J's cat Abby (named after the NCIS character) Melanie P's pup Yondu Siera S's dog! Poseidon and Simone W are all smiles! Some solid advice from Marcy B.M.'s cat Lakely Kym M's cat! Robann M says her dog Jerry loves Pine Island Beach on HHI Sadie & Cooper cuddling! (photo: Jade & Lynn H) Matching puppy ears! (photo: Yessy EM) Melanie C's pup! Jennifer RW's dog Crystal ML's dog Amburr L's dog taking a nap

If you don't have a pet of your own, don't worry! Tomorrow, News 3 is kicking off our Clear the Shelters campaign with Yappy Hour.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Peacock Subaru (111 Drivers Way) you can drop off pet supplies and maybe even take home a pet of your own from the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission!

More details available here.