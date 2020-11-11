Ga. state leaders react to Obamacare Supreme Court hearings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With health coverage for millions of Americans on the line, an early morning rally in Atlanta Tuesday is where U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff defended the Affordable Care Act.

“In the middle of a global health emergency, unprecedented in our lifetimes, this is a moment when all of us should be united to expand access to affordable health care,” Ossoff said.

18 Republican-led states want to see Obamacare scrapped altogether. Georgia is one of them. Congressman Buddy Carter for Georgia’s 1st congressional district said the individual mandate is the most terrible part.

“We need more competition, we need more transparency, we need more choices for patients. We need to get back to patient-physician relationships where insurance companies and the federal government aren’t making your health care decisions for you,” Carter said.

Ossoff is calling the charge by Republicans to remove this law ‘unforgiveable.’

“If the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act then it will be pursuing a partisan ideological agenda instead of impartially upholding the rule of law in the public interest,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff’s wife is a doctor in metro Atlanta and he says she’s seen plenty of Georgians falling through the cracks of the U.S. health care system.

“It is vital that we remain focused on the human consequences of policy decisions, not the daily punditry, but the fact that people’s lives are at stake,” Ossoff said.

Carter told News 3 every time the Republican Party tried to put forth new health care laws the Democrats struck them down.

“We need to make sure that those people with pre-existing conditions are covered and that they don’t have to worry about having insurance,” Carter said.

Carter said the Republican Party does have a health care plan ready to put forward if the Affordable Care Act is ended by the Supreme Court. He added that the American Health Care Act was proposed years ago.