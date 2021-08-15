Savannah native Rep. Mickey Stephens passes away at age 77

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Representative and Savannah native Mickey Stephens, passed away Saturday. Stephens was 77.

Stephens represented the Hostess City in the General Assembly first from 2002 to 2003, and then again when he was re-elected in 2014.

He had been sick for some time and took a leave from his official duties in late March, before returning to the Capitol in mid-April.

In a statement released last night, Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) said, “the passing of Mickey Stephens takes from us one of Georgia’s most solid leaders. A man of quiet strength, Mickey was a pillar in the Georgia house and he was my dear friend.”

“Mickey’s utmost priority was the well-being of his constituents and no one fought harder for their community,” Ralson said. “Our prayers are with Gloria and his family during this time.”

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett also expressed grief about Stephens’ passing.

“My heart aches about our loss of State Representative Mickey Stephens… Thanks for your service to our community. Rest In Peace,” Levette wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Brian Kemp also said he was saddened by Stephens’ passing and sent condolences to his family, friends and Savannahians.

“Mickey was a dedicated public servant and a strong advocate for the Savannah community,” Kemp wrote on Twitter.