GA lawmakers weigh in on whether or not USPS is ready for November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The national debate over the United States Postal Service (USPS) has Georgia lawmakers weighing in about whether or not the postal service is ready for the upcoming election. USPS is still taking heat after making changes to its operations that have since been reversed by the Postmaster General ahead of the November election.

Since pausing the changes to removing mail processing machines, blue collection boxes, and cutting overtime there has been discussion over whether or not the postal service can handle the abundance of election mail.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the post office “will be ready” and “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

“I can say that I’m not in favor of doing anything that’s going to adversely keep people from being able to vote absentee in any upcoming election,” Georgia State Representative, Craig Gordon told News 3.

Gordon added that his primary concern is that the postal service is efficient and reliable. He said the first thing that comes to his mind is voter suppression.

“The measures the Postmaster-General, in my opinion, put in place a couple of months before early voting starts in a presidential election that’ll have everything from congressional seats to U.S. Senate seats, to the highest seat in our American government it is not the time to do something that drastic,” Gordon said.

Congressman Buddy Carter said this is a fabricated crisis by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party.

“Instead of coming to the negotiating table to create a compromise on relief for Americans who have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats are spreading misinformation and fear about the post office,” Carter said.

“If that is a proposal that the Postmaster-General thinks is going to make our system more financially sound and the mail will be able to get out more efficiently then that can wait until 2021,” Gordon said.

Carter agrees that the postal service is in need of reform and he encourages Georgians to “focus on the facts.”

“USPS is also working to educate states on how to make mail-in-voting successful, not the opposite. States need to be realistic with their expectations and deadlines,” Carter said.

Lawmakers are planning to return to Washington on Saturday to pass a bill to help fund the postal service.