Ga. governor appoints Port Wentworth councilman amid city tensions

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The state is stepping in to sort out some of the issues that have been halting business in Port Wentworth City Council.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday appointing Donald “Herschel” Hodges as the District 1 council member in Port Wentworth.

He will take the place of Shari Dyal, who resigned last month.

Since her resignation and the passing of Mayor Pro-Tem Debbi Johnson, the council has not had quorum or the ability to vote and do city business.

Meanwhile, two councilmen, Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens, have refused to come to any meetings where a vote could be taken to fill either council seat.

After two months without a meeting, the city requested help from the governor’s office to settle the dispute and get back to business.

Hodges’ appointment means Port Wentworth will have enough voting members to hold a meeting even if Stephens and Barbee skip out again.

News 3 is told a special meeting will be held in Port Wentworth Wednesday night to deal with city business.