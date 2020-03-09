Ga Department of Corrections to host hiring events in Hinesville & Brunswick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections announce they plan to host upcoming hiring events in Hinesville and Brunswick.

The first event takes place on Tuesday, March 10 in Hinesville at the Military National Guard Armory from 9AM – 2 PM.

Military National Guard Armory

611 E Oglethorpe Hwy

Hinesville, GA 31313

The second event takes place Wednesday, March 11 in Brunswick at the Goodwill of the Coastal Empire from 9AM – 2 PM.

Goodwill of the Coastal Empire

249 Village at Glynn Place

Brunswick, GA 31525

Organizers say there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Some eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.

Attendees should bring copies of the following items: