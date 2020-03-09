Ga Department of Corrections to host hiring events in Hinesville & Brunswick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections announce they plan to host upcoming hiring events in Hinesville and Brunswick.
The first event takes place on Tuesday, March 10 in Hinesville at the Military National Guard Armory from 9AM – 2 PM.
- Military National Guard Armory
- 611 E Oglethorpe Hwy
- Hinesville, GA 31313
The second event takes place Wednesday, March 11 in Brunswick at the Goodwill of the Coastal Empire from 9AM – 2 PM.
- Goodwill of the Coastal Empire
- 249 Village at Glynn Place
- Brunswick, GA 31525
Organizers say there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Some eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
- Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- HS Diploma/GED transcript
- SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
- If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile