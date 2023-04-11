SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Agriculture Commissioner visited Savannah to celebrate a crop that is vital to the state and to a local business.

River Street Sweets presented Commissioner Tyler Harper with its signature pralines on Monday in honor of National Pecan Day— which is the main ingredient in a praline.

Commissioner Harper says Georgia is the top producer of pecans in the country, with more than 88 million pounds per year. That amounts to one-third of the pecans grown in America.

“So we’re bridging that divide between the farm and fork. And at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. It’s getting those products from the farm to a consumer’s hands and ensuring that it’s safe and secure because Americans enjoy the safest, most abundant food supply in the world and this is part of telling that story of why Georgia agriculture is important to every Georgian, every single day,” Harper said.

The pecan has been a central part of the treats made by River Street Sweets. They are celebrating 50 years in business.