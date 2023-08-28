SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- While everyone is preparing for the storm, a few furry friends are looking for a foster home before Tropical Storm Idalia makes an appearance.

Renegade Paw Rescue is currently full and will help — the organization says you’re not just helping Renegade, but also rescues in Florida evacuating northward because the organization may need to prepare for an influx of dogs needing to escape the storm.

The Renegade office is looking to relocate some of their dogs into foster homes as soon as possible to make room.

This could be a permanent or even temporary home.

Here is a list of the sweet faces that need a foster home:

Heaven is a dog-friendly female (sister to Triton could go as a pair)

is a dog-friendly female (sister to Triton could go as a pair) Breya is a dog-friendly female

is a dog-friendly female Sir Cucumber is a dog-friendly male

is a dog-friendly male Nicola is a dog-friendly male (did great at his first event this weekend!)

is a dog-friendly male (did great at his first event this weekend!) Lorenzo is a dog-friendly male

is a dog-friendly male Ricky is a dog-friendly male

is a dog-friendly male TI is a male, currently receiving medical care for a foot injury

is a male, currently receiving medical care for a foot injury Triton is a dog-friendly male (brother to Heaven)

is a dog-friendly male (brother to Heaven) Floppsy is a friendly female but will need a space to decompress

is a friendly female but will need a space to decompress Marge is a mama dog who is ready to learn to “dog” in a home without her babies

Here’s a photo gallery of the dogs below:

Marge — Renegade Paws Rescue

Floppy — Renegade Paws Rescue

Triton (Brother of Heaven) — Renegade Paws Rescue

TI — Renegade Paws Rescue

Ricky — Renegade Paws Rescue

Lorenzo — Renegade Paws Rescue

Nicola — Renegade Paws Rescue

Sir Cucumber — Renegade Paws Rescue

Breya — Renegade Paws Rescue

Heaven (Sister of Triton) — The Renegade Paws Rescue

If interested, you can fill out an online application at renegadepawsrescue.org or send Renegade Paw Rescue a message via Facebook.