Funeral services planned for family killed in Liberty Co. head-on crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An area funeral home has announced the funeral services information for the family of five that was killed in a wrong-way crash in Liberty County, Georgia Sunday.

The Robinson family, of Portsmouth, will have memorial services Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Mission Church, 210 S. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

The services will begin at 11 a.m.

The crash that left Sara and Nathan Robinson and their three children dead was in Liberty County early Sunday morning.

Police say the children have been identified as Stephen, Rebecca and Alexander Robinson.

Brad Barker was officially an extended member of the Robinson family for less than a day.

Last Saturday in Land o’ Lakes Florida, Brad married the sister of Nathan Robinson.

At the ceremony, they met for the first time along with Nathan’s wife and three children.

“Them leaving straight from the wedding it was about, six hours into their journey in Georgia when they got into the crash,” recalled Barker, “I still don’t know how to feel about this. It’s not one person, it was the whole family.”

Barker says the memorials, helping hands and well wishes just show how much the Robinson’s were loved.

Barker plans to stay, till the family he only knew for mere hours, is honored as they should be.

“One thing, they came to see me, I wanted to bring them home. Make sure they got home safely,” Barker said.

