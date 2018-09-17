Local News

Funeral plans set for Ludowici Police Chief killed in chase

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 10:46 PM EDT

Funeral plans are now set for Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Geraldine McClelland Elementary School cafeteria.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 4 pm at First Baptist Church Ludowici.

Burial will follow in Jones Creek Memorial Gardens.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center