Funeral plans set for Ludowici Police Chief killed in chase

Funeral plans are now set for Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Geraldine McClelland Elementary School cafeteria.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 4 pm at First Baptist Church Ludowici.

Burial will follow in Jones Creek Memorial Gardens.